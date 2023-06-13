U.S. seeks new deal with Iran: Expert

An expert on international issues has said that the U.S. no longer wants to revive the JCPOA and it seeks a new deal with Iran.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Hadi khosroshahin said that it seems that the Biden administration has almost moved pass its initial strategy regarding the JCPOA issue.

At least we can say that America's plan B is not on the table now, he said, adding that it seems that the Americans prefer to propose a new agreement.

This new agreement has a ceiling and a floor, which can be said to be an informal tacit agreement, he said.

He added that “at the same time that Iran is unofficially given concessions by the United States for case-by-case cooperation or continued cooperation with the Agency even in the form of safeguards. At the same time, in cases or periods of time, part of Iran's blocked assets with the green light of the US Treasury Department has been released from Iraq but this story can also have a ceiling. The ceiling of this option or new agreement is a formal interim agreement. An agreement that the parties sign and formalize in a new regulatory framework, which is known in expert circles as the less-for-less agreement.”

