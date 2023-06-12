Iran’s FM discusses bilateral ties, regional issues with Qatari premier

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, during which the two sides discussed matters of mutual interests.

In the phone call on Sunday, Amirabdollahian pointed to the friendly and close relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar, and stressed the need to further expand bilateral ties.

He expressed his gratitude for the “positive role and constructive efforts” of the Qatari government in promoting bilateral, regional, and international relations.

Iran’s top diplomat also exchanged views with the Qatari prime minister about the latest developments in regional affairs.

Al Thani, for his part, praised the progress made in bilateral relations and commended ongoing efforts by both sides to continue close consultations on various issues.

endNewsMessage1