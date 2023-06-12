Iran to build new nuclear power plants: AEOI chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that Iran is planning to build new nuclear power plants in addition to its only nuclear power plant in the southern port city of Bushehr.

Speaking to a radio program on Sunday, Eslami said AEOI is aiming to show the position and impacts of the nuclear energy in people’s life.

He added that the AEOI has showcased its achievements in health, medicine, food security and agriculture, industry, water and soil and environment fields have in an exhibition that was toured by senior officials in Tehran on Sunday.

He stressed that Iran has managed to make great progress in the nuclear field during the time of sanctions.

Eslami said that the young Iranian scientists have made those advancements without relying on assistance from foreigners.

