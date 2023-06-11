Iran is completely transparent in the nuclear issue: MP

Iran’s Member of Parliament has said that currently, Iran's goodwill should be used and the JCPOA parties should no longer make excuses for agreement.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Shahriyar Haiydari said that regarding the recent agreement between the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the cooperation they had, the Agency has thanked Iran and announced that Iran interacts with this organization.

“Currently, Iran is completely transparent in these matters and has the necessary cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which leaves no excuse for the JCPOA parties to prolong the process,” he noted.

He referred to Iran’s goodwill, saying that the JCPOA parties should use this opportunity and no longer make excuses for agreement.

endNewsMessage1