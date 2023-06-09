No interim deal to replace JCPOA on agenda: Iran’s UN mission

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has dismissed rumors about an agreement with the US on a temporary deal that would swap some sanctions relief for reducing Iranian uranium enrichment activities, saying no such thing is on the agenda.

“There is no temporary agreement to replace the JCPOA on the agenda,” the mission said on Thursday, referring to the Iran nuclear deal with its official acronym.

It came after the Middle East Eye cited two unnamed sources as saying that Tehran and Washington had “reached an agreement on a temporary deal” to take to their superiors.

“This report is false and misleading,” said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. “Any reports of an interim deal are false.”

The JCPOA was abandoned in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who unleashed a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions against Iran despite Tehran’s full compliance with the deal.

