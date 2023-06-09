Iran condemns terrorist attack on mosque in east Afghanistan

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has elaborated that blind terrorist attacks targeting innocent civilians especially people attending religious places of gathering have nothing to do with the teachings of the holy religion of Islam.

Kanaani made the remarks on Thursday in a statement he made to condemn a recent terrorist attack on a funeral ceremony in northern Badakhshan province in Afghanistan.

He prayed for God's mercy and forgiveness for the deceased people and wished for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack that took place earlier on Thursday.

The terrorist attack targeted at a mosque in the Faizabad district of Badakhshan province in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people and wounding 25 more.

The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

endNewsMessage1