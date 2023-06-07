Presence of U.S., Britain in Iraq disturbs our relations with Baghdad: MP

A member of parliament in Iran has said that the presence of the U.S. and Britain in Iraq creates disruptions in our relations with the Iraqis, which can affect the oil policies of the two countries in the world.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Ferydon Abbasi said that if we have a constructive interaction with the countries of the region, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, especially in the field of oil and gas, and other countries such as Kuwait, the UAE, and Iraq, we will definitely have a significant impact on the production and pricing of oil and gas in the world.

The expert emphasized that the presence of the U.S. and Britain in Iraq creates disruptions in our relations with the Iraqis, which can affect the oil policies of the two countries in the world so that we cannot get along nor have proper exchanges.

Western influence was greater in the countries of the Persian Gulf and they interfere more in the governance of those countries, he said, adding that they pushed these countries to fight with us, but as time passed, the strength of the Islamic Republic proved to them that they cannot be influential in the region.

Even other superpowers had to accept our power and come to join us in overthrowing ISIS and terrorists, this showed that we are a global player beyond the region, he noted.

