UAE withdrawal from US-led maritime coalition is rooted in regional changes: Expert

An expert on regional issues has said that the reason why the United States has sought to build a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf in the past years is an issue that is largely related to Iran and its military movements and operational power.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani referred to the withdrawal of the UAE from the maritime coalition led by the U.S., saying that sides in the Persian Gulf has been divided into several categories in the current situation; On one side are the United States and Israel, which cooperate and overlap militarily with the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, and on the other side are Iran and some of its allies.

Why the United States has sought to build a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf in the past years is an issue that is largely related to Iran and its military movements and operational power, he noted.

He emphasized that the UAE's withdrawal from the "United Sea Power Coalition" should be considered an effective step towards regional military cooperation.

endNewsMessage1