‘Revolution turned an Iran constantly bowing to US to a proud nation’

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized that the Islamic Revolution of 1979 turned Iran from a country that constantly bowed to US pressure to an independent and strong nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a speech on Sunday morning at Imam Khomeini’s shrine near Tehran on Monday in a ceremony to mark the 34th demise anniversary of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in the speech that nobody can erase Imam Khomeini from history’s memory because he was an outstanding figure in the history of Iran and of the world.

He said some media outlets make attempts to distort Imam Khomeini’s image by spreading lies about late Imam, adding that such attempts will go nowhere.

The Supreme Leader said that Imam Khomeini created massive changes in Iran, in the Islamic world and in at the global level, adding that it was Imam Khomeini that started the Islamic awakening by promoting a Palestinian cause that was thought to be finished at the time.

A huge gathering of people as well as dozens of Iranian officials and foreign diplomats were present at the ceremony in Imam Khomeini’s shrine where Ayatollah Khamenei made his speech.

