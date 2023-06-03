​Iran-IAEA continued cooperation need political de-escalation: Expert

An expert on international issues has said that the continuation of interaction and cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency requires efforts to de-escalate the tension in the political sphere on the one hand, and the cooperation of all domestic institutions, on the other hand.

Asked about the recent developments between Iran and the IAEA, Reza Nasri told ILNA that “I think it’s a good process and both sides had good flexibility and technical cooperation.”

He added that the reports indicate that two of the four disputed issues have been closed, emphasizing that “resolving these two issues shows that there is at least political determination to resolve the other remaining disputes.”

Asked about any hope of the resumption of the nuclear talks, the expert noted that it seems that the parties are trying to reach some kind of agreement on the nuclear file through different channels - with a general roadmap.

endNewsMessage1