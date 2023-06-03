Iran, UAE FMs discuss bilateral ties

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a meeting here on Friday discussed bilateral relations.

The meeting of Amirabdollahian and the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation took place within the framework of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Cape Town.

Amirabdollahian is visiting Cape Town at the invitation of his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to participate in a ministerial meeting of the BRICS which kicked off on June 2.

During his visit to South Africa, the Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to hold talks with counterparts from countries participating in the meeting to discuss issues of mutual interests.

BRICS is an acronym for the regional economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said earlier this week that Iran has been among the first in a group of 19 countries that have applied for membership in BRICS.

