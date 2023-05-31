Iran, UAE will expand ties in both gov't, private sectors: FM

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will further expand their bilateral relations through their government and private sectors.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, the state minister of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) in Tehran on Tuesday.

He added deemed the expansion of bilateral cooperation to be in the interest of the two countries and the region.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, for his part, emphasized the resolve of the UAE to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

