Taliban received proper response for cross-border fire: Minister

The interior minister of Iran has said that a proper response has been given to the Afghan border guards and that presently, there is no problem in the border crossing between the two countries.

Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks in Tehran on Monday while speaking about the recent border tension between Iran and its eastern neighbor, Afghanistan.

The conflicts in the joint border lines were minor; meanwhile, the due response was naturally given to the Afghan side, the interior minister underlined.

There is no problem at the present time, Vahidi noted adding that the border point is open and everything is calm there.

Two days ago, two Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with Taliban forces on the joint border with Afghanistan.

A day later, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari warned against any repetition of dangerous incidents on the border between Iran and Afghanistan.

endNewsMessage1