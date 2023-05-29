Raisi felicitates Erdogan on reelection as Turkiye's president

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on re-election after the results of a Turkish presidential runoff became known.

In a message issued on Sunday, the Iranian president considered Erdogan's election victory as signaling the continued valuable trust that the Turkish people have in the incumbent president.

Preliminary unofficial results showed that Erdogan had won the presidential runoff after gaining 52 percent of the votes.

endNewsMessage1