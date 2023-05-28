Expert outlines Sultan of Oman's goals to visit Iran

An expert on International issues has said that if the direct and bilateral negotiations between Iran and the U.S. or with the mediation of Oman are going on, we can hope that positive developments would take place.

Asked about his view on the goals of the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran, Morteza Makki told ILNA that the Sultan of Oman's visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran is significant in terms of bilateral political and economic relations, as well as in terms of the country's position in the Persian Gulf and the process of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the 5+1 group.

Regarding political-economic relations, both sides are trying to raise the level of economic relations to the same level as political relations, he noted.

There are speculations that Iran and the U.S. are in secret negotiations, he emphasized, adding that “if the direct and bilateral negotiations between Iran and the U.S. or with the mediation of Oman are going on, we can hope that positive developments would take place and that there will be signs of an agreement between Iran and the U.S. to lift economic sanctions and implement the reduction of nuclear restrictions of Iran.”

