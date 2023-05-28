short link
Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow due in Tehran on May 30

​Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow is scheduled to visit Iran on Tuesday, according to the director of the Iranian Presidency's Office for public relations.

Mehdi Rahimi said on Sunday that Berdimuhamedow will visit Iran on  May 30.

Rahimi said major heads of state and foreign officials are slated to visit Iran in the coming weeks and months. 

That comes as Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Gurbanguly's son, visited Iran in June 2022. 

