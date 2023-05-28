Army Commander warns against recent border incidents

​Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari on Sunday warned against recent border incidents in Iran and Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Heydari made the remarks during his visit to the Sistan-Blouchestan province, especially the border region between Iran and Afghanistan.

He added that the border region between Iran and Afghanistan is completely under the control of Iran's Army Ground Force, and the border area between Iran and Afghanistan is fully calm.

Brigadier General Heidari added that the presence of senior military commanders at the border does not mean that danger is threatening the country, but it is for making sure that security is established at the borders.

Two Iranian border guards have reportedly been martyred in clashes with Taliban forces at the joint border with Afghanistan on Saturday.

In clashes that took place on Saturday morning at the Sasuli border post, located in Iran's Zabol county, the Iranian border guards fired back at the Taliban forces.

