Israel highlights regional threat by magnifying Iran-Hezbollah threats: Expert

​An expert on regional issues has said that Netanyahu wants to present himself as the savior of Israel by exaggerating Iran's nuclear threat.

Evaluating the recent judiciary reforms in Israel, Mosadeq Mosadeqpoor said that in order to be able to remain in the political structure of Israel again, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime has carried out reforms of the judicial structure.

In this regard, in addition to exaggerating Iran's nuclear threat, Netanyahu announces that they may take military action against Tehran, the expert said.

He also emphasized that in order to bring his internal opponents back to their homes in the matter of approving the budget and changing the judicial structure, Netanyahu is trying to increase the peripheral threats, one of which is the provocation against Gaza and the other is the exaggeration of the threat of Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

“The fact is that, as in the past, the Prime Minister of Israel wants to present himself in the public opinion as the savior of the Israeli people and the security provider of the Zionist regime, so that he can advance judicial reforms in his favor on the one hand, and on the other hand, to advance the need to increase the budget to deal with regional threats,” he noted.

