Iran FM holds phone call with Omani counterpart

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al-Said Al-Busaidi, to discuss bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats also exchanged views on the upcoming visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to Tehran and the planned agenda for the two-day visit.

Amirabdollahian emphasized the importance of “meetings and interactions” between leaders of Iran and Oman.

The Sultan of Oman is scheduled to travel to Iran on Sunday at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The visit will be carried out within the framework of ongoing consultations between the two countries to discuss various regional and international developments and to enhance diplomatic and economic relations.

