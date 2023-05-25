Sultan of Oman slated to visit Iran for high-level talks

​Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Iran for high-level talks with Iranian officials.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Omani Royal Court announced that Sultan bin Tariq will travel to Iran at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Sunday.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the bonds of friendship, enhancing relations, and promoting good neighborliness between Oman and Iran, in response to an invitation extended by President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the statement said.

The visit will be carried out within the framework of ongoing consultations and continuous coordination between the leaders of the two countries to discuss various regional and international developments and to enhance the existing cooperation in various fields, it added.

The Omani delegation accompanying the Sultan will include, among other officials, Shihab bin Tariq al-Said, deputy prime minister for defense, Khalid bin Hilal al-Busaidi, minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Sultan bin Mohamed al-Nuamani, minister of the Royal Office, Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, minister of foreign affairs, and Finance Minister Sultan bin Salem al-Habsi,

The invitation to the Sultan of Oman signifies the ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Tehran and Muscat, as part of the Raisi administration’s policy of expanding ties with Islamic and neighboring countries.

