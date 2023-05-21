Only interim agreement can be workable between Iran, the West: Expert

A former member of Parliament has said that only an interim agreement can be possible between Iran and the West with respect to the JCPOA.

Asked about whether there is any possibility for the revival of the JCPOA, Heshmatollah Falahat Pisheh told ILNA that returning to the past deal is not possible, while a deal without passing by Congress is also not sustainable.

In the current situation only an interim deal can be workable, he said, emphasizing that a temporary deal that can solve the mutual concerns can be a solution.

“Supporting the interim agreement does not mean accompanying the proposal of the US interim agreement. The Americans are trying to make the agreement in exchange for a series of limited concessions such as ending a series of embargoes, freezing Iran's nuclear program, and maximizing monitoring, but this is not possible. I believe the Americans should make more concessions for interim agreements,” he noted.

Asked about the role of the Iran-Saudi deal in the JCPOA case, the expert noted that the Saudis are seeking to be away from any possible problem between Iran and the U.S.

