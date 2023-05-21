IRGC continuously monitoring movements in southern waters: Cmdr.

All vessels entering the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf in southern Iran are under the round-the-clock control and monitoring of the Iranian forces, according to Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy's First Zone Rear Admiral Abbas Gholamshahi.

Gholamshahi said on Saturday that vigilance and intelligence in providing maritime security is a prominent feature of the IRGC Navy forces stationed in the Persian Gulf.

He said that the IRGC Navy has a full control over all vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

The commander said the IRGC Navy had closely monitored the movement late on Friday of the American vessel 'Paul Hamilton' which was reportedly carrying three top commanders of the American, English, and French naval forces.

He said the vessel was monitored by IRGC reconnaissance drones and patrol vessels of the Zulfiqar Brigade.

