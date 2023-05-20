short link
Code: 1359150 A
خانه | Politics

Iran’s President to Visit Indonesia

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is going to travel to Indonesia to hold negotiations with the Southeast Asian country’s top officials and sign a series of agreements.

Iran’s President to Visit Indonesia

Raisi will make the two-day visit to Jakarta within the next few days.

He is expected to hold talks with Indonesian officials about bilateral relations as well as economic and trade cooperation.

Apart from meetings with the Indonesian president, parliament speaker, business people and religious figures, Raisi will sign a number of cooperation agreements with the Southeast Asian country.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Country Hold People Top Two

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive