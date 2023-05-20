Israeli regime's new sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque due to defeat by resistance forces: Iran

​Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the recent sacrilege of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime and described it as a reaction to their failure against the Palestinian resistance movements.

Desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque and chanting racist slogans by the Zionists against the Palestinians and Muslims is a reaction to their fiasco defeat against the heroic resistance of Gaza and it is doomed to failure, Kanaani tweeted.

Does the International Community still have doubt about the apartheid nature of the Zionist regime?, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman asked.

Kanaani's remarks came a day after hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed the compound -- which is Islam's third-holiest site -- in al-Quds' Old City amid heavy protection provided for them by thousands of Israeli troops.

The violation took place ahead of the so-called "flag march" by Israelis, which marks the regime's 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds -- which Palestinian want as the capital of their future state.

endNewsMessage1