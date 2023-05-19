Iran FM, UN chief discuss regional developments, JCPOA over phone

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and UN Secretary-General António Guterres talked about the regional issues and JCPOA over the phone.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged views on several issues, including Yemen, Afghanistan, and developments in the Persian Gulf region, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres spoke by phone Wednesday with Amirabdollahian, Dujarric added.

The two also exchanged views on the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added.

