Expert outlines future of Iran-Turkey relations after runoff

​An expert on Turkey has said that the internal competition in Turkey even after the elections may be in our favor because it will weaken Turkey's ambitions in the region.

Anticipating the result of Turkey’s runoff election, Reza Abedi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that making anticipation is so hard but maybe the chance of Kemal Kilicdaroglu winning is more than Erdogan.

Asked about the effect of Kilicdaroglu or Erdogan winning on the relations of Turkey with Iran, the expert noted that each of these two people's win has advantages and disadvantages for Tehran.

He continued that “if Klichdaroglu wins, this victory in the field of regional equations, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East and the competition we have with Turkey can be in Iran’s favor because Klichdaroglu doesn’t have Erdogan's view of Ottomanism, ambition, and extensive involvement in the region.”

Klichdaroglu's win will lead Turkey towards the Americans and we will face more American Turkey that is not in favor of Iran and Russia, he said, adding that the internal competition in Turkey even after the elections may be in our favor because it will weaken Turkey's ambitions in the region.

endNewsMessage1