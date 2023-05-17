'Four arrested over inflicting damage to Iran's Dublin embassy'

​Four men have been arrested for causing damage to the Iranian embassy in Dublin, according to a report in the Irish media.

The Irish Examiner newspaper said in a report that the four had been arrested just after 11 p.m on Friday for inflicting damage to the property of the Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy in Dublin.

They were held overnight in Garda (Irish police) custody and appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday when Garda agreed to bail with restrictions.

The four are charged with inflicting damage to the exterior walls of the Iranian embassy at Mount Merrion Ave, Blackrock, Co Dublin, on May 12.

They possessed a screwdriver to use it or permitted another to use it to damage property by removing the embassy plaque from the wall and trespassing at a private residence in Blackrock.

The four men were ordered to obey curfews, sign on three days a week at their local Garda stations, and stay out of Blackrock and away from the embassy.

Judge Hughes remanded them on €500 bonds to appear at Dún Laoghaire District Court on June 1 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

