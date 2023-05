Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has toured Tehran International Book Fair.

Ayatollah Khamenei toured various sections of the exhibition and talked to publishers and book readers on Sunday morning.

The 34th edition of Tehran’s International Book Fair kicked off on May 10, running for ten days. The in-person event is held at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, a grand mosque in north-central Tehran.

