Sweden’s anti-IRGC measure inspired by terrorist elements: Iran FM

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that a recent anti-IRGC measure adopted by the Swedish parliament has been instigated by terrorist elements who have been expelled from Iran.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin on Thursday.

The foreign minister said that the IRGC is an Iranian state organization that is responsible for safeguarding the country’s national and border security, adding that the military force currently plays the most important role in the regional fight against terrorism.

He also referred to the major grounds for cooperation existing between Iran and Ireland and emphasized the need to seize existing opportunities for cooperation in a way that could serve the interests of the two countries.

The Irish foreign minister, for his part, appreciated a humanitarian decision by the Islamic Republic of Iran to release an Irish national.

Martin noted that his country is determined to further expand cooperation with Iran.

Ireland is never interested in any misjudgment about the IRGC, he said, adding that his country is well aware of Iran's role in the fight against terrorism.

Martin also said that Ireland is happy about the state of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and welcomes efforts meant to lift sanctions from Tehran.

