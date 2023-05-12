Iran warns Sweden against plots that could affect ties

​Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani has urged Swedish authorities to be vigilant about plots hatched by the known enemies of the Iranian nation that could affect bilateral relations.

Kanaani warned the Parliament of Sweden that it should not sacrifice its national interests and its relations with Iran only to please the enemies of Iran.

He made the remarks in response to a measure adopted by the Swedish Parliament against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to Kanaani, the IRGC is a state organization with a legitimate and official identity which along with other armed forces of Iran is responsible for guaranteeing the country’s security.

As he underlined, the IRGC has played a leading role in the fight against Takfiri terrorist group and Daesh (ISIS) over the past decade.

The spokesman also described IRGC's role in ensuring international and regional peace and security as "historical".

Kanaani said the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns Sweden's anti-IRGC measure and views it as unlawful and against international laws.

