Iran's military chief meets with Sultan of Oman, discusses bilateral ties

​Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri met with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat on Tuesday evening, and the two sides discussed bilateral relations.

During the meeting with Sultan of Oman, Major General Baqeri described Tehran-Muscat relations as stable and positive.

"The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei considers Oman as a good neighbor for Iran," he added.

Major General Baqeri said that signs of the decline of the United States have for long been visible, adding that the emerging new world order will not be based on unipolar hegemony.

Pointing to the formation of a new world order, Major General Baqeri said, “Today, many pundits maintain that the world is moving towards the establishment of a new order. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the United States declared a unipolar order and tried hard to establish it, but failed.”

Baqeri had arrived in the Omani capital Muscat on Sunday night for talks with the country’s military and political officials.

Major General Baqeri, who headed a high-ranking military delegation, arrived in Oman on Sunday upon an invitation by his Omani counterpart Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Arraisi.

Baqeri and his entourage were greeted by his Omani counterpart in Muscat.

Upon his arrival in the Omani capital, Baqeri expressed his gratitude for being in the Arab country and noted that he and other Iranian military commanders will discuss with their Omani counterparts ways to boost cooperation between armed forces of the two countries.

Certainly, his trip to Oman will have significant effects on developing cooperation, advancing peace and friendship in the region, he said, adding that he will meet with commanders of the armed forces and other political officials of Oman.

He reiterated that regional issues and ways of developing peace, cooperation, security, and tranquility in the region will be discussed in his talks with Omani officials.

endNewsMessage1