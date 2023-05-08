Iran welcomes Syria’s return to Arab League after 12 yrs

​The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani has congratulated the Syrian nation and government on returning to the Arab League after over a decade.

Islamic countries' settling disagreements and converging bring about positive outcomes and prepare the ground for preventing foreign interference in regional issues, the spokesman said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes such an approach, Kanaani underlined.

On Sunday, Arab League admitted a plan to bring Syria back to the bloc in a meeting held at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

In 2011, the Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in the organization and imposed economic and political sanctions on the Arab country.

