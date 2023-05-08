short link
Iran FM stresses parliamentary diplomacy to resolve water issue

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has underscored the need for pursuing parliamentary diplomacy and utilizing the capacities of the government to resolve issues concerning water.

FM Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a joint session with the Agriculture, Water, and Natural Resources Commission of Majlis (the Iranian parliament) on Sunday, where the minister and the legislators exchanged views on the crisis.

Touching upon efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Iran’s water right from the Helmand River, the top diplomat said that the Iranian representatives have negotiated with Afghanistan’s interim government in this respect.

He also emphasized the necessity for activating parliamentary diplomacy and utilizing all capabilities of the administration to resolve the water issue.

