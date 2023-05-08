Iran foreign ministry's servers not hacked: Spokesman

​Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has rejected some foreign media's claims that the servers and systems of the foreign ministry have been hacked.

All the service systems of Iran's foreign ministry are active and are being used, Kanaani said.

He pointed out that only the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was attacked by a hacker, the necessary measures were taken immediately and it is now available to the public.

The data released in the name of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cyberspace is fake and unverifiable and has nothing to do with today's events and is only media hype.

