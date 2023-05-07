Turkey, Russia can’t mediate between Iran, Azerbaijan: Expert

An expert on Azerbaijan has said that Baku does not adhere to friendly relations with Iran and has taken the same line as Israel.

Evaluating the firing of four Azerbaijani diplomats from Iran, Borhan Heshmati told ILNA that the Islamic Republic of Iran already knew that the four diplomats of the Republic of Azerbaijan were engaged in malicious and undiplomatic activities.

He continued that Baku does not adhere to friendly relations with Iran and has taken the same line as Israel, which is increasing tension with Iran.

“In this situation, the Islamic Republic of Iran should stop its usual practice of ignoring Baku's mistakes and, while trying to deescalate the tension, explain to the Azerbaijani government that if it does not stop its mistakes and continues the process of anti-Iranian actions, it will face punitive measures,” he emphasized.

Asked about how Israel’s influence in Azerbaijan can be controlled and whether Iran can benefit from the mediation of Russia and Turkey in this regard, the expert said that unfortunately the capacity of Turkey and Russia can’t be used in this regard because of their relations with Israel.

Until now, the Israelis have settled in centers in Azerbaijan and set up a place for sabotage there, he said, adding that if the Islamic Republic decides to destroy one of these centers, the Israelis will definitely think of ways to escape from the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In terms of civilization, history, culture, and geography, the region of the Republic of Azerbaijan is considered a part of Iran, and if the capacities are used, Israel can be driven away from that region, he said.

