Zionist regime looking to divide Sudan after failure in Syria: President Raisi

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Zionists are now pursuing a separatist policy in Sudan after their defeat in Syria.

The Iranian president made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Thursday night.

"Iran has been a friend of regional countries during their difficult times," President Raisi said, adding, "Iran was a friend and supporter of the Syrian nation and government during the resistance period and the brotherhood between the two resistant nations of Iran and Syria will continue."

He also said that the Resistance Movement, especially in Palestine, has crippled the Zionist Regime and today's approach of expansionism and occupation has failed.

"The Zionist Regime also planned to divide Syria with the support of the United States and Western countries, as well as the fielding of terrorist groups created by the United States, but they did not succeed," the Iranian president said.

He pointed out that the Israeli regime with the support of their western supporters are pursuing a separatist policy in Sudan today, and the people of Sudan and the Islamic world must be careful of the Zionists' plots and know that the most important need for Muslim nations today is unity and that the Islamic Republic is the herald and inviter of all Muslims to unity.

Mekdad, for his part, presented a report on the most important developments in the region.

The Syrian foreign minister said that the developments in the region indicate the growing trend of Iran-Syria relations.

Iran has good capacities in the fields of economy, trade, energy, science and technology, which can be used to improve the level of relations between the two countries, and "we must follow the implementation" of the agreements made between the two countries seriously, he added.

