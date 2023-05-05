Diplomats Discuss Promotion of Iran-Ireland Ties

​Iranian and Irish diplomats weighed plans for the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Sonja Hyland, the deputy secretary general and political director of Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri in Tehran.

Accompanied by a delegation, she has traveled to Iran to attend the third round of political consultations at the level of director generals of the foreign ministries.

In the meeting in Tehran, Hyland and Baqeri talked about issues of mutual interest, the removal of obstacles to the enhancement of ties between the two nations, and the most important regional and international developments.

In a meeting with Irish minister for foreign affairs in Tehran in 2022, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for the enhancement of relations between Tehran and Dublin, saying Iran welcomes the independence of Ireland in the face of the US and a number of European governments

endNewsMessage1