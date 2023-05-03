Raisi’s visit to Syria manifests success of his ‘regional convergence’ policy: Iran FM

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says President Ebrahim Raisi’s upcoming visit to Syria is a manifestation of his administration’s success in its policy of regional convergence.

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian noted that he will soon accompany President Raisi on a visit to Syria, highlighting the importance of the trip for the two countries and the entire region.

“The importance of this trip, in addition to its political, security, and economic dimensions, is the manifestation of the victory of the political will of the resistance and the success of the administration’s diplomacy in completing the regional convergence process,” he said.

He also honored the memory of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC Qods Force who was assassinated by the US military on January 3, 2020, as well as other martyrs who gifted security to Iran and the region.

President Raisi is scheduled to depart Tehran for Damascus for a two-day visit on Wednesday. The visit will be the first by an Iranian president to Syria since a foreign-backed militancy erupted in the Arab country in 2011.

In remarks on Tuesday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi described the two-day trip as “strategic”, saying it will focus on boosting bilateral relations and reinforcing the Axis of Resistance.

endNewsMessage1