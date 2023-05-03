Iranian President’s Syria Visit to Pivot on Economic Cooperation

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will mainly focus on plans for economic cooperation with Syria during his forthcoming visit to Damascus, the spokesperson for the Iranian administration said.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Raisi will depart Tehran for Damascus on Wednesday at the official invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

He noted that the trip, which will mark the first visit to Syria by an Iranian president after 13 years, will be made to press on with the policy of neighborliness and strengthen the axis of resistance.

The upcoming presidential visit to Syria will revolve around economic affairs, the spokesman noted, adding that Iran is prepared to provide Syria with its technical and engineering capabilities in the reconstruction process in the same way that it assisted the Arab country in the fight against terrorism.

“This trip is strategic for the two countries (Iran and Syria) and for the resistance front. The two countries preparedness for cooperation is at the highest level,” Bahadori Jahromi added.

On Saturday, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs said Raisi will attend an event in celebration of the resistance front’s triumph during the trip to Syria.

