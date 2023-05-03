Iran urges France to refrain from violence against protesters​

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani advised the French government to hear the voice of protesters in the country and refrain from violence against them.

Posting footage of the violent treatment of the French police against citizens and workers protesting against government policies on International Workers' Day on May 1, Kanaani said that France’s mistreatment of the protesters is deeply regrettable.

We still recommend the French government to hear the voices of its protesting citizens and refrain from resorting to violence against them, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.

