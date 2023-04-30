Improved Tehran-Baghdad ties to benefit whole region: Raisi

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the expansion of relations between Iran and Iraq will benefit the entire region in addition to securing the interests of the two nations.

Speaking at a meeting of high-ranking delegations of the two countries in Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian president underlined the need for more enhanced cooperation between Iran and Iraq in different areas, including economy, energy, transit, trade, and security cooperation.

He also called for giving a boost to the implementation of agreements already signed between Tehran and Baghdad.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, who is in Tehran at the head of an Iraqi delegation, said in the meeting that there are various potentials for broadening bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

