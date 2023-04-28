U.S. seeks presence expansion in Middle East: Expert

​An expert on the region has said that the U.S. is not satisfied with the activity of China, Russia, Britain, and France in the region, and now it is looking to create an environment for competition and control of competitors for its own benefit.

Evaluating the recent news on the expansion of Ain al-Asad Air Base by the US Army in Iraq, Hassan Lasgerdi told ILNA that it has shown that the Americans are expanding their presence in Iraq, and this is exactly the opposite of the scenario of their exit from the region.

The fact is that the view of the U.S. and its strategy about the region is contrary to what the officials of the countries in the region and analysts think about, he emphasized.

I believe that the United States will not leave the region in any way, and if such a thing were to happen, many components should be operationalized in their perspective to leave the region later, he said.

The expert added that the U.S., as it has said in the past, seeks to use Iraq as a "war base to establish democracy" and for this reason, it will advance a new scenario in Iraq, part of which could be the expansion of the Ain al-Asad Air Base.

Given to the current developments in the region, the U.S. is not satisfied with the activity of China, Russia, Britain, and France in the region, and now it is looking to create an environment for competition for its own benefit, he noted.

endNewsMessage1