FM Amirabdollahian stresses Iran’s support for stability in Lebanon

​Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, has urged Iran's support for stability in Lebanon, while reiterating Tehran's support for the government, people, the resistance, and the army of the Arab country.

Amirabdollahian and Najib Mikati met and discussed issues of mutual interest on Thursday.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the necessity of expanding ties between the two countries in various fields, especially in the field of economic and trade cooperation.

Expressing Iran’s readiness to cooperate in solving the energy and electricity crisis in Lebanon, Amirabdollahian stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide Lebanon with the experiences and technical assistance needed in the construction, commissioning and maintenance of power plants.

Also, Amirabdollahian outlined Iran’s standpoints on developments in Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Najib Mikati, for his part, called Iran an important country in the region while appreciating Tehran's constructive stance toward Lebanon.

