Russia FM says missing chance to revive JCPOA, big mistake

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned against missing the chance to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as it would be a big mistake.

"This is a very healthy process. We, in principle, favor establishing some mechanisms of cooperation, transparency, and confidence-building in the [Persian] Gulf region. At this stage, the resumption of the deal does not depend on Iran, Russia, or China. The ones who destroyed it must now bring it back to life,” the Russian news agency “TASS” quoted Lavrov as saying in New York on Tuesday.

While the relations in the Middle East region are being normalized, missing the chance to resume the international nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, will be a mistake, Lavrov added.

“Attempts to create new requirements that were not mentioned in the initial text <…> complicate the process and reflect the policy of grasping unilateral advantages through bargaining or blackmail," according to TASS.

Lavrov further referred to the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia after seven years through China’s mediation, saying it was a constructive process.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement in China, announcing they would resume their diplomatic relations after a seven-year cut.

