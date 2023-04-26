Guterres envoy, Iran's FM discuss recent regional developments: UN spokesman

UN secretary general's special envoy for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths has spoken with Iranian foreign ministry officials on recent developments in West Asia and the Middle East.

Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesman, in a press conference on Tuesday, said that the UN secretary general's special envoy in humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, who is visiting Iran based on an invitation by the Iranian government has had meetings with both Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his senior aide Ali-Asghar Khaji.

Dujarric added that Griffiths' negotiations with Iranian officials were on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and also the recent developments in the region.

The UN spokesman said that Mr. Griffiths has also had negotiations with the Iranian interior minister and with the head of the country's Natural Disasters Management Headquarters, ensuring them that the UN supports the Iranian nation, while appreciating the Iranian government's broader cooperation with UN foundations and partners in campaign against natural disasters in the region.

