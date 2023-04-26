Iranian, Omani FMs review bilateral ties, regional developments

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, as well as regional developments.

Amirabdollahian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday afternoon at the official invitation extended by Albusaidi. The top Iranian diplomat was welcomed by senior Omani officials upon his arrival at Muscat airport.

During the meeting in Oman's capital, the Iranian and Omani foreign ministers exchanged views on a range of issues, including bilateral relations and regional developments.

The 13th government pays special attention to strengthening relations with Iran's neighboring countries to play a more decisive role in the Middle East and West Asia. The recent developments in the region and Iran's naturalizing ties with Saudi Arabia, which attracted broad attention of both countries' neighbors, aligned Iran's foreign diplomacy with the interests of Iran and the Iranians.

Oman's role in Iran's nuclear negotiations with world powers to remove sanctions, as well as exchange of prisoners between Iran and the West on the one hand, and the Tehran-Riyadh negotiations on the other hand, showed Muscat's high potential in resolving regional disputes.

Keeping in mind Iran's trade volume with Oman, as well as Tehran and Muscat's will to drastically increase it, Oman can also assist Iran in decreasing the negative affects of the sanctions, as well.

endNewsMessage1