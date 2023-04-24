Saudi Arabia seek de-escalation not friendship in region: Expert

​An expert on the Middle East has said that the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia should be analyzed in the framework of de-escalation, not friendship.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Javad Heyrannia said that “Saudi Arabia has realized that the key to solving problems with Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and even Iraq is through diplomacy with Iran, and these are not issues that can be resolved by the U.S.”

Regional players including Saudi Arabia are seeking de-escalation, not friendship, he said, adding that “the Saudis need stability in the region for the goals they set under the Vision 2030 document, including foreign investment and promotion of foreign trade, and the tension they have with the axis of resistance, namely Ansarullah in Yemen, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Syria, and Iran, must be reduced.”

Israel’s interest always lies in the strengthening of tension between Iran and the countries of the Persian Gulf, he noted.

He added that naturally, the more de-escalation, reconciliation, and compromise happen between these countries, the more Israel will suffer and cannot tout Iran as a threat to these countries.

