Iran thanks Turkiye for helping open interest section in Albania

​Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced on Saturday that his ministry had agreed to the opening of the Iranian interest section in Albania through Turkiye, and thanked the Turkish government for its good offices.

Amirabdollahian made the announcement as he talked to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the phone on the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The top Iranian diplomat congratulated the Turkish government and people on the occasion and thanked Ankara for its good offices regarding the opening of the Iranian interest section in Albania.

The Turkish diplomat congratulated the Iranian people on Eid al-Fitr as well and stressed the importance of the further development of ties between the two countries.

