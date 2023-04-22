Expanding ties with Pakistan tops Iran's neighborhood policy: FM

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has told his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the expansion of relations between Tehran and Islamabad is central to President Raisi administration’s “neighbor-oriented” foreign policy.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Amirabdollahian and Bhutto Zardari exchanged views on bilateral ties, as well as important regional and international developments, including a recent China-brokered deal that restored Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia.

The two diplomats congratulated each other on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, a major Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two neighboring countries, Amirabdollahian reaffirmed the Iranian government's desire to further strengthen its relations with Islamabad.

The administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has touted the good-neighbor policy as a key axis of its foreign policy agenda.

During the phone call, Zardari also highlighted the importance of deepening relations with Iran, a key regional player.

The two diplomats also discussed the war in Ukraine and the unfolding conflict in Sudan.

