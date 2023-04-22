Ayatollah Khamenei leads Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tehran

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the Eid al-Fitr prayer in the capital Tehran on Saturday morning.

A massive population of worshipers from all walks of life gathered at Tehran Friday Prayers Compound, also known as the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, to attend the prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Top Iranian officials and commanders also attended the prayer, which was the first Eid al-Fitr prayer led by Ayatollah Khamenei after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the prayer, Ayatollah Khamenei began to deliver his Eid al-Fitr prayer sermons.

Earlier, the Supreme Leader’s office declared Friday as the last day of the holy month of Ramadan 1444 AH and Saturday as the auspicious Eid al-Fitr.

A number of Islamic countries, including Iraq, Oman, and Pakistan, also declared Saturday as Eid al-Fitr after the Shawwal crescent was seen.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Syria, UAE and Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan had declared Friday as the first of Shawwal and the day of Eid al-Fitr.

